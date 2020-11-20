Harry William MartucciHarry William Martucci, age 86, passed away on November 1, 2020. He was born February 8, 1934 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Henry and Marie Martucci and was a lifelong resident of the greater Bridgeport area. Mr. Martucci is survived by his first wife Betty Jane, brother Ralph Martucci, and his four children Lenore, Randal, Brenda and Wayne plus several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Martucci married second wife Ann Sinclair on July 7, 1977 until her passing on November 27, 2019.Mr. Martucci attended Central High School and graduated in the class of 1951 and attended the University of Bridgeport.After schooling, Mr. Martucci joined the United States Marine Corp during the Korean conflict and while serving, he was awarded multiple combat awards including the Bronze Star Medal with Combat V, Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, a Naval Unit Citation and three bronze battle stars among his fifteen military awards. He was a Life Member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, VFW, DAV, AMVETS, the First Marine Division Assoc. and H-3-7 Combat Marine Assoc. He was most proud in his membership in the H-3-7 for which war memorial monument stands at U.S. Marine HQ in Quantico, Virginia dedicated to his unit's high number of combat awards (781) including three Medals of Honor. He was a law enforcement officer for twelve years before employment with the CT Dept. of Social Services from which he retired in 1989 as District Supervisor.Private services will take place at the convenience of the family.