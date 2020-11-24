Capt. Harry R. Ackley, Sr.
Harry R. Ackley, Sr, Captain, Fairfield Fire Department (Ret.) age 77, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully Monday, November 23, 2020 surrounded by his beloved wife Karen and his loving family. Born September 2, 1943 in Bridgeport, the son of the late Harry W. and Rita Neupert Ackley, he had been a lifelong Fairfield resident. A graduate of Notre Dame High School, Capt. Ackley proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a Plank Owner and member of the commissioning crew of the USS Davidson (DE-1045) where he extended his enlistment an extra six months to complete his ship's deployment to the Tonkin Gulf providing fire support for U.S. Troops. He was a proud member of the "Tonkin Gulf Yacht Club." Following his military service, Capt. Ackley began his successful 36 year career with the Fairfield Fire Department. Capt. Ackley received a BS Degree in Municipal Fire Administration from the University of New Haven and an Associate's of Science degree in Fire Protection Technology from Hartford State Technical College. He was also a 50 plus year member of the Southport Volunteer Fire Department. Capt. Ackley served as Fire Marshal for the Town of Fairfield for many years prior to his retirement in 2000. He held certification as a Fire Marshal, Fire Investigator, Fire Instructor II, Incident Command Instructor and Hazardous Materials First Responder. He was a CT State Fire Marshal for over 12 years. Capt. Ackley was past Director of Training for the Fairfield Regional Fire Rescue Training School, and an Emergency Medical Service Instructor. He was trained by the Bureau of Alcohol and Tobacco in Advanced Fire and Explosives Investigation and was a Certified Fire Protection Specialist and a former adjunct faculty member of the National Fire Academy and Emergency Management Institute. He served as program Director for the Highway Rescue Program for the Technical Colleges for 10 years and was an EMS Coordinator and Instructor. Capt. Ackley served as an adjunct faculty member for the Norwalk Community Technical College teaching for the CT State Fire School and Fire Science Degree programs for over 20 years. He retired as Director of Life Safety for the Greater New York Health Care Facilities Association, was Past President of the Fairfield and New Haven County Fire Marshal's Association, Past Trustee of the Fairfield County Fire Chief's Emergency Plan, member National Fire Protection Assoc. and the New York City Fire Directors Assoc. Captain Ackley served on the New York City Mayor's Residential Health Care Facilities Task Force/Office of Emergency Management, as Fire Safety Consultant for The Church of the Resurrection and on the Fire Science Advisory Council at Norwalk Community Technical College as well as being an adjunct faculty member teaching Codes & Standards, Fire Prevention and Inspection, Fire Protection Systems and Fire Sprinkler Systems and Water Flow, Fire Service Management and Hydraulics. Capt. Ackley was also deeply involved and dedicated to the Fairfield Community. He was a former member of the Fairfield Jaycees where he was awarded Jaycee of the Year and the Jaycee Distinguished Service Award, was a former member of the Fairfield Rotary Club where he was the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellowship, and in 1979 was recognized by Gov. Ella Grasso as Outstanding Young Man of Connecticut. He was honored by the Fairfield Board of Realtors with their "Making Fairfield Better" Award and the Fairfield Fire Department awarded Capt. Ackley with the Fire Commissioners Achievement Award. Capt. Ackley served as a Fairfield Town Constable, Justice of the Peace, Fairfield Special Police and was elected to the RTM for 5 terms. He was appointed to the Fairfield Fire Commission in November 2017 and is currently serving a one year term as Chairman that began in December 2019. He served as Commissioner of the Fairfield Housing Authority and was a member of the Tomlinson Building Committee, The Mill Hill School, Holland Hill School and Riverfield School Building Committees. He served as Chairman of the Barnum Festival Fairfield Day for 11 years, Chairman of the Fairfield Condemnation Board, member of the YMCA Board of Managers, Director of the Fairfield Recycling Center, member of The Special Olympics
Training Committee and Deputy Director of Emergency Management and Boys Scout District Commissioner and Council and Fire/Rescue Explorer Advisor and the served on the Fairfield Town Facilities Planning Commission. He was member of the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree for over 55 years and an active parishioner and Eucharistic Minister and Usher at St. Pius X Church. Capt. Ackley served as a Marshal for the State of Connecticut and was Past President of the CT State Marshal Organization and served on the Advisory Board and was a former team leader in the State Marshal's Capias/Warrants Unit. Following the tragic attacks on 9/11, Capt. Ackley volunteered for months in the rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero in Manhattan.
Captain Ackley is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Karen Dumas Ackley whom he was set up with on a blind date over 31 years ago and have been inseparable ever since. Their greatest joy is their children and 8 grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving daughters, Amy Conroy and her husband Brian of Sandy Hook, Alicia Millington and her husband Alfred of Trumbull; two sons, Edward Ackley and his wife Aimee of Porter Corners, NY and Sean Ackley of Fairfield. He was Grandpa to his 8 wonderful grandkids: Annabelle and Jack Conroy, David Riley, Emelyn and Kendall Millington, Gabriela and Ian Ackley, and his namesake, Harry R. Ackley, III of Milford; his sister, Rose Markoja, and his brother and best friend, Westport Fire Chief (ret.), Christopher Ackley and his wife Jill. Harry is survived by his wife's family whom he was very close to: in-laws, Gene and Pat Dumas, Rick Dumas, Kevin Dumas and his fiancée Paula, Tom Dumas and his wife Shari, Pamela Della Torre and her husband Bob; nieces and nephews: Kevin, Patrick and Kylie Dumas, Matt and Zack Dumas, Steven Markoja and his wife Jenn , Teresa Markoja, Alysse and Mark Della Torre. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Harry (Randy), Jr.; a nephew, Scott Della Torre, and by his first wife, Barbara Sabo Ackley.
A walk through visitation will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at ST. PIUS X CHURCH, 834 Brookside Drive, Fairfield. Social distancing and face masks will be required. Due to Covid restrictions, Capt. Ackley's Mass will be held privately at St. Pius X Church on Saturday at 11 a.m. The funeral Mass will be streamed and can be viewed on the St. Pius X Church Facebook page as well as on the St. Pius YouTube page at St. Pius X Church rb.gy. Military Honors will be rendered following the Mass. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Swim Across the Sound, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606. "No man hath any greater love than this, that he should lay down his life for his friends." Any man who may be asked in this century, what he did to make his life worthwhile, can respond with a good deal of Pride and Satisfaction, "I served in the United States Navy."