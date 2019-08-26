Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Geo. J. Peterson FH
1041 noble Ave
Bridgeport, CT
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Geo. J. Peterson FH
1041 noble Ave
Bridgeport, CT
Harvey Arrington


1940 - 2019
Harvey Arrington Obituary
Harvey Arrington
Harvey Arrington, 79, entered into eternal rest on August 23, 2019 in Regal Care, Southport, CT. A lifelong resident of Bridgeport, he was born February 23, 1940 to the late James and Irene (Morey) Arrington.
In addition to his wife, Barbara (Young) Arrington, left to cherish his memory are children;:Lester, Harvey, Jr., Nadine and Desiree; adopted children: Marlesha, Malaisha, Mariah, Mikshon and Mahiem grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as a host of other relatives and friends. in addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers James, Nathan, Dennis and Richard.
A Servce of Celebration will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the funeral home. Friends maya greet the family from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Interment immediately following in Park Cemetery, 620 Lindley St., Bridgeport, CT. Arrangements entrusted to Geo. J. Peterson FH., 1041 noble Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06608
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 27, 2019
