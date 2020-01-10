|
Harvey Levine
Harvey Levine, 96, passed away with family beside him on January 9th at Bridgeport Hospital.
Harvey had a wonderful charm and sense of humor and a soothing voice that put you at ease. Those traits and a very sharp mind remained until his death. Harvey loved life and appreciated every day and was amazed at his longevity.
He was a hard worker all of his life. As a child, he set up a bicycle repair business for neighborhood kids and worked on a horse-drawn milk wagon before school. He also worked as a gas station attendant and mechanic in high school and college. Indeed, he met the love of his life, Geraldine "Gerry", after offering to fix her car muffler!
Harvey enlisted in the Army Air Force on the day after the Pearl Harbor attack and served in the Pacific Theater, including Australia, The Philippines, New Guinea and Okinawa. He became a technical sergeant and, in part, worked on B-24s as an aircraft propeller specialist.
After World War II, Harvey graduated from Northeastern University with a BS in Mechanical Engineering and was always grateful for having been part of their much-heralded co-op program.
Born in Boston, Harvey moved to Fairfield after joining General Electric. At GE, he chose to concentrate in the then-burgeoning field of small appliances. He made many contributions to the field; working on the development of the original toaster-oven, and securing patents for products that are found in millions of homes worldwide. At GE, he became a professional engineer and an instructor for his colleagues there.
Harvey Levine moved to Still-Man manufacturing, a world leader in heating elements, where he became Vice-President of both Marketing and Engineering - an unusual combination. His approach was to work with companies to develop new products with the proviso that Still-Man would supply the heating elements used in the products.
With the full support of his wife, Harvey opened Creative Services in 1967 as an engineering consultancy. In the early days, Harvey was featured in The New York Times as a pioneer in working from a home office. With Creative Services, Harvey traveled the world again, sharing his knowledge of product development and safety. Even by the 1970s, Midwest manufacturing had moved offshore to Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and China and he cultivated a diverse list of marketing and manufacturing clients. A key to his success was an ability to identify product problems and devise unique, cost-effective solutions to correct them. After apprenticing part-time for several years, Larry, his younger son, joined Creative Services full-time in 1989. Creative Services continues with these core competencies today.
From the time after college, Harvey was an inventor of patented products every decade of his life, including his 90s. His sharp mind and excitement with discovering new approaches to effectively solve problems was infectious and inspiring.
Although a longtime member of Congregation B'nai Israel, Harvey became a more devout Jew later in life. He had a B'nai Mitzvah at age 83, with his son, after his wife pointed out that the actor Kirk Douglas had his Bar Mitzvah at 83. The event was marked by a front page article in the Connecticut Post. He so appreciated the friendships and warmth he found in his longtime Hebrew Class and the Shabbat morning services and breakfasts.
His elder son, Steven, predeceased him, as did his sister, Anna, and brother, Samuel. Harvey is survived by his loving and caring wife of 67 years, Gerry, his son, Larry, and his wife, Alison, daughter-in-law, Candace, and much-loved granddaughters Jennifer, Rebecca and Elizabeth (and her husband, Joe) as well as nephews Edward and Phillip and niece Jamie. Special note goes to all the wonderful "relatives" from North Carolina.
Harvey was so pleased to participate in family events, most recently at Joe's and Elizabeth's wedding, where he helped walk the bride down the aisle, as well as watch his grandchildren grow into fantastic young women.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 12th at Congregation B'nai Israel, 2710 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT followed by burial at Congregation B'nai Israel's cemetery on King's Highway in Fairfield, CT. Please consider donating to Congregation B'nai Israel's Endowment, Yakhani or Jim Abraham Education funds.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 11, 2020