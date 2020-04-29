|
Hawley E. Wooten Jr.
Aug 26, 1957- Apr 25, 2020.
Hawley E. Wooten ("Esco") Jr., a lifelong resident of Bridgeport, CT born August 26, 1957, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Trinitas Regional Medical Center, Elizabeth, NJ from injuries sustained in an auto accident on September 21, 2019. He was predeceased by his mother Jacqueline E. Bridgeforth (Wooten), his father Hawley E. Wooten, Sr. and his sister Carol E. Anderson. Esco graduated from Bassick High School and following graduation proudly served his country as a United States Marine. Upon his honorable discharge, Esco worked many years as Head Chef at prominent restaurants throughout Fairfield County. His love of the New York Yankees and Jets is legendary. He leaves to cherish his memory, Donna Wooten (Wife), two brothers, Gilbert Bridgeforth (Christal) of Hamden, CT and Lawrence Wooten (Janet) of Richmond, Virginia; two sisters, Jacqueline Jenkins, and Theresa Wooten of Bridgeport; several loving nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and special friends. Due to current restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial to celebrate Hawley's full and amazing life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the by visiting https://team.kidney.org/campaign/HawleyWooten or donate to your local Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 30, 2020