Hazel Altieri
1931 - 2020
Hazel M. Altieri
Hazel M. Altieri, age 89 of Trumbull, entered into rest on Thursday, July 1, 2020 peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bridgeport on March 2, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Agatha Epifano. Hazel was predeceased by her loving husband, Michael J. Altieri, and sister, Yolanda Altieri. Survived by her beloved children; Maria Altieri, Michael J. Altieri Jr. and wife Suzanne, her sister, Ann Franzino, her loving grandchildren; Dawn Altieri, Michele Richmond and husband Adam, her cherished four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Friend may call on Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport CT 06604. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences please visit www.parentelauro.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
JUL
7
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church,
Funeral services provided by
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
