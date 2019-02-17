Hazel B. (Smith) Berger

Hazel B (Smith) Berger aged 99 years died peacefully February 13, 2019 at

Bethel Health Care Center, Bethel, CT. She was a Newtown resident for 24 years, living at Nunnawauk Meadows the last 20 years. Hazel was born September 20,1919 in Trumbull to her late parents Edward A. Smith and Bertha M Clark. She graduated from Bassick High School in 1940. Hazel worked at Nordens and Perkin Elmer. She enjoyed working as a waitress at private parties for her many clients. Retirement gave her time to enjoy baking, crocheting, lunches, travel and more. Hazel will be sincerely missed by her many friends and especially by her loving family. She is survived by her children, Marylin DeJoseph of Newtown, Janet (DeJoseph) Walker of Framingham, MA and Andrew S. DeJoseph Jr. and his wife Linda of Milford. Also survived by her grandchildren, Kym (Joseph) Venezia, Kenneth (Janet) Knapp, both of Sandy Hook, Joseph Walker of Milford, MA., Shannon (Edwin) Caba of West Haven and Michael DeJoseph, Shelton and Great grandchildren, Erica and Elyse Knapp, Anthony, Nicholas, and Christopher Venezia, all of Sandy Hook; one niece, Joyce (LaBay) Paul, Naugatuck and several nephews. Besides her parents, Hazel was predeceased by her brother Floyd Smith and his three sons, her sister Erma (Smith) LaBay and her three sons. A memorial service will be held on Sunday February 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Burial will be private at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the above church in memory of Hazel Berger.