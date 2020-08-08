Hazel (Lucy) Ciccotti
Hazel (Lucy) Ciccotti, age 80 passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020.
Hazel was born in New Haven CT and resided in New Haven, Shelton, Derby and Meriden throughout her life. Hazel worked at the New Haven Telephone Company as a young woman and later was employed by Griffin Hospital in the medical records department for many years until her retirement in 2000. Hazel loved to travel and visited many states and countries with her husband August. She was an avid reader, enjoyed attending New York theater, was a marvelous cook and a talented seamstress. Hazel had a great love for animals and had many pets as companions over the years. Her late dog Layla held a special place in all our hearts as she spent the last years as Hazel's constant companion and was a great joy to all. Hazel loved entertaining, and spending time with her family enjoying conversations and games while sharing great food.
Hazel was predeceased by her parents Lawrence Lucy and Hazel (Rhodes) Lucy, both of New Haven; her brother Lawrence Lucy, Jr. and her beloved husband August Ciccotti.
She is survived by her sister Maryann (Lucy) Griffiths (Harry Milgram) of Stratford, CT, her loving children Jeffrey Knudsen (Michael Schwartz) of Boston, MA, Christine (Knudsen) Walker (Leonard Walker) of Shelton, CT, Melissa (Knudsen) Seften (David Seften) of Torrington, CT and her cherished granddaughters, Molly Walker, and Leah Walker of Shelton, CT and Karli Walker of Morristown, AZ, her former spouse and father of her children, Andrew Knudsen of Shelton, CT as well as her many nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Alzheimer's Association
or The Connecticut Humane Society.