Hazel A. Victorine
Hazel A. Victorine, 56, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. She was born on February 13, 1963 in Dominica, West Indies to Titus and Noltanise Victorine. Her memory will be cherished by two daughters, Itisha Victorine and Denisha Shelby-Hampton (Rev. Brian Shelby-Hampton), five grandchildren, four sisters, two brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by a service of celebration at 12:00 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church, 60 Rockland Rd., Norwalk, CT with Rev. Brian Shelby-Hampton officiating. Interment will follow at Norwalk Union Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 23, 2019