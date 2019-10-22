Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Victorine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Victorine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Victorine Obituary
Hazel A. Victorine
Hazel A. Victorine, 56, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. She was born on February 13, 1963 in Dominica, West Indies to Titus and Noltanise Victorine. Her memory will be cherished by two daughters, Itisha Victorine and Denisha Shelby-Hampton (Rev. Brian Shelby-Hampton), five grandchildren, four sisters, two brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by a service of celebration at 12:00 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church, 60 Rockland Rd., Norwalk, CT with Rev. Brian Shelby-Hampton officiating. Interment will follow at Norwalk Union Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graves Medley Funeral Services
Download Now