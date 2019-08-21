|
Heather Lee Babis
Heather Lee Hotchkiss Babis, age 47 of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport. Born on December 14, 1971 in Norwalk, she was the daughter of Robert and Sharon Irving Hotchkiss. Heather worked for several years as a former nurse before working as office manager at Townline Auto Body in Monroe. She loved watching her favorite Soap Operas, facing a good challenging work out on her Peloton, and building up her shoe collection. In her younger years, she was very active in gymnastics. Above all, Heather loved traveling around the world on various cruises with her fiancé Glen. She was a loving daughter, mother, fiancée, and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her fiancé Glen Carris of Monroe, son Jake Babis of Torrington, her brother Jason Hotchkiss of Bridgeport, and her dog Chance. A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the CT Humane Society, 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06524. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 23, 2019