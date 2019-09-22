|
Heather B. Hulford
Heather B. Hulford, age 52, of Milford, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Milford Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on April 4, 1967 to Mary Anne Cowhig Hulford and the late Robert J. Hulford, she was a longtime resident of Stratford prior to moving to Milford. She was a 1985 Stratford High graduate and received her BA from Fairfield University in 1989. Heather most recently worked for Anthem Blue Cross and formerly for CBLPath, Dianon Systems, Flexi Intl, US Surgical, and Bridgeport Hospital. Heather (affectionately known as Hoot) enjoyed camping with friends, traveling to the UK and Ireland, and was an avid collector of gems and minerals. She also had a deep and abiding love for all things horror, Godzilla, and cryptids as well as an encyclopedic knowledge of B movies and trivia. Spending as much time with friends and family as possible was always a priority. Though Heather did not have children of her own, she doted on her sister's and friend's children. A proud member of the Goodwives Quilters group in Rowayton, CT, Heather was pleased to donate her first two beautiful quilts to charity. We would like to give our heartfelt thanks to Dr. David Witt, the nurses and staff at Smilow Cancer Care Center in Trumbull, CT for their unwavering care and love. They were like family. Survivors include her mother, Mary Anne Hulford of Milford, her sisters, Jennifer Hulford of Cary, NC and Jackie Coralian, along with Jackie's husband Brian of Norwalk and their children Gee and Kelly, and Heather's dearest friends Sue Rodrigues and Penny Carter, along with Penny's husband Jim and their children Shannon, Brooke and Patrick, all of Stratford. A celebration of Heather's life will take place on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Interment will be private. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in Heather's memory to , Memorial and Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 23, 2019