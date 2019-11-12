|
|
Heberto Pedron
Apr 21, 1933 - Nov 10, 2019
Heberto Pedron, Sr., age 86 of Stratford, beloved husband of Dinora (Vazquez) Pedron passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Pedron was born April 21, 1933 in Mayari, Oriente, Cuba, son of the late Ernesto and Adalberta (Oliveros) Pedron and had been a longtime Bridgeport and Stratford resident. He immigrated to the United States in 1959 and made his home in Bridgeport, with his wife, for the next 40 years, before moving to Stratford. He was retired from Sikorsky Aircraft, was an avid Mets fan, enjoyed gardening and was an all-around handyman earlier in his life. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren whom he was extremely proud of. Survivors in addition to his wife include his three children, Heberto Pedron Jr., Herlan Pedron and his wife Nancy, Helga Bowen and her husband Kim; five grandchildren, Alana Barba and her husband Adam, Marisa Pedron and Kara, Nathan and Jillian Bowen; siblings, Fernando, Luis and Maria, many close family friends and extended family in Cuba. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, 297 Second Hill Lane, Stratford, CT. Interment will be private. Friends may visit with his family Saturday morning before Mass from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford, CT. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305, https://www.apdaparkinson.org. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 13, 2019