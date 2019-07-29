|
Hector M. Alicea
Hector M. Alicea, 66, spouse of Virginia Alicea, passed away at home on Jul. 22, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. Hector was affectionately known as Shorty. He lived in Waterbury, CT for 21 years before moving to NC.
Hector's survived by: 5 children, Rebecca, Xiomara, Hector Jr., Leticia, Wilberto; siblings, Anna Maria, Vivian, Edgardo, Henry; 7 grandchildren; extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Sat. Aug. 3 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Community Funeral Chapels Tel: 203-334-9999. Interment will be held privately. Share a special memory or light a virtual candle at communityfuneralchapels.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 1, 2019