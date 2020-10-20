1/1
Hector Garcia
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hector's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hector Garcia
Hector Garcia, age 76, of Bridgeport, CT, entered eternal rest on October 18, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center.
In Salinas, Puerto Rico on October 28, 1943 Jose A. Garcia and Santa Vasquez were blessed with a beloved son Hector he was the second born of five. Hector was raised with Catholic morals, he shared words of encouragement. He was a genuine gentleman supportive, kind, loving son, brother, father, uncle, cousin and friend you could always count on.
Hector was predeceased by his parents Jose A. Garcia and Santa Vasquez; sister, Miriam.
He is survived by sons, Jose, Angelo; sister, Mery; brothers, Orlando, Rafael; and a host of extended family and friends that will cherish his memory.
Friends may greet the family on Thur., Oct. 22, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and Fri. Oct. 23, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Community Funeral Chapels, Tel: 203-334-9999. A Mass of Christian Burial will proceed 11-12:noon at St.Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at, 1255 East Main Bridgeport, CT 06608. Interment will follow to Lakeview Cemetery at 885 Boston Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06610. Share a special memory or light a virtual candle at communityfuneralchapels.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Community Funeral Chapels
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Community Funeral Chapels
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St.Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Chapels
798 Park Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 334-9999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Community Funeral Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved