Hector Garcia
Hector Garcia, age 76, of Bridgeport, CT, entered eternal rest on October 18, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center.
In Salinas, Puerto Rico on October 28, 1943 Jose A. Garcia and Santa Vasquez were blessed with a beloved son Hector he was the second born of five. Hector was raised with Catholic morals, he shared words of encouragement. He was a genuine gentleman supportive, kind, loving son, brother, father, uncle, cousin and friend you could always count on.
Hector was predeceased by his parents Jose A. Garcia and Santa Vasquez; sister, Miriam.
He is survived by sons, Jose, Angelo; sister, Mery; brothers, Orlando, Rafael; and a host of extended family and friends that will cherish his memory.
Friends may greet the family on Thur., Oct. 22, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and Fri. Oct. 23, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Community Funeral Chapels, Tel: 203-334-9999. A Mass of Christian Burial will proceed 11-12:noon at St.Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at, 1255 East Main Bridgeport, CT 06608. Interment will follow to Lakeview Cemetery at 885 Boston Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06610. Share a special memory or light a virtual candle at communityfuneralchapels.com