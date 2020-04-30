|
|
Hedy Teresa Shokite
Hedy (Napierkowski) Shokite, age 90, of Lordship Stratford passed away on April 24th, 2020 after a brief illness.
Hedy, born in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Mary and Joseph Napierkowski also of the same city, attended St. Michael's school (and Church) and graduated Harding High School. She loved spending time with family, music, visiting the casinos and attending High School reunions. Additionally she square danced (and sometimes did the calling), sang in the St Michael's Choir, bowler, member and performer in the Lordship Fathers Club Shows, sang with the "Sweet & Syrupy Singers" and danced at most of the Senior Centers (Sullivan, Prospect, Litchfield, etc.). Hedy worked for the State of Connecticut Welfare Department for over 25 years. Hedy is survived by her husband Richard (Dick), married for 72 years to the day, her 3 sons Rich Jr., Tom (and daughter-in-law Helene) and Jim (and Jen). Grandchildren Renee (and Clyde), Chiara (and Luis), Sarah (and husband John) and Rebecca. Great-grandchildren Nate, Logan and Taylor. She was predeceased by Sisters Helen, Jay, Wanda and Brother Joe. Due to the current health situation, memorial services will be held both privately and at another date. To celebrate her memory, please visit www.galellofuneralhome.com.
