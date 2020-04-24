|
Helen Balberchak
Helen Eleanor "Mimi" (Papp) Balberchak , age 97, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 at the Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley, MA. Throughout her life, Helen was a dedicated Boston Red Sox and New York Jets fan. Helen couldn't wait around any longer for the sports' seasons to commence and the Red Sox to re-structure. She had a special disdain for 'pretty boy' Tom Brady but learned to keep mum while residing in the Boston area nursing homes and insisted we hide her Jets memorabilia. When Helen's memory began to fade and she could not recall the name of our president, she eagerly provided the doctor with the Red Sox starting line-up. The lack of sports may have inadvertently contributed to Helen's passing. Helen was born and raised in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Agnes (Peck) and Alexander Papp. She graduated from Central High School and married the love of her life, Joseph Thomas (Barber) Balberchak (deceased) after meeting at Remington Arms. She was an active member of the Ladies Guild at Holy Name of Jesus Church and was employed by the Visiting Nurses Association where Helen made many life-long friends. Being a dedicated and involved wife, mother and grandmother was Helen's focus and passion. She was a woman of loyalty, integrity, opinion, curiosity, creativity and intelligence. Helen loved entertaining, gardening, reading, crocheting and crafting. One of Helen's greatest joys was her four children and their spouses; sons Donald and his wife Annette of Wellington Florida; John and his partner Barbara Fray of Tallahassee Florida; and daughters Rosemary Koenig of Ashburn Virginia and Terry Anne Jewell and her husband Walter of West Roxbury MA. Helen also cherished her grandchildren, Hallie, Cristin, Jarrett, Anthony, Max, Alexa, Tess and Austin as well as five great-grandchildren. Helen was also blessed to be a part of a loving family herself, the Papp's, including eight siblings: sisters Amelia and Elizabeth as well as brothers Zoli, Louis, Henry, Bill, Fred and Alex. Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days. Memorial donations may be made in Helen's name to Holy Name of Jesus Church in Stratford, 1950 Barnum Avenue, Stratford, CT 06615. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020