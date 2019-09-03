|
Helen R. Benichak
Helen Rita Kozlowski Benichak, age 96, beloved wife of the late Joseph Stephen Benichak, daughter of Roch and Anna Dzialo Kozlowski, passed into the Kingdom of Heaven on September 1, 2019 while in hospice care at Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford. Helen was born in Bridgeport, CT on April 6, 1923 and resided most of her adult life in Stratford, CT. She is survived by her two children, son Gerald (and Linda) Benichak, and daughter Bernadette (and the late Gerard) Heffern. She had eight grandchildren (Rachel Zorbaron, Randall Benichak, Rebecca Meshulam, Richmond Benichak, Jennifer Benichak, Amanda Terlizzi, Pamela DiToro, and Brian Heffern) and 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Helen remarried in 1965 to the late George Charles Benichak and the marriage lasted until his death in 1970. Helen is the last of all of her siblings (Francis Kozlowski, Walter Kozlowski, Joseph Kozlowski, John Kozlowski, Stella Connors, Bertha Veilleux, and Dolores Kozlowski). She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Church in Stratford, CT for many years. Her faith was very important to her, as was the love of her family. After working for many years at American Specialty in Shelton, CT, she retired and took pleasure in just being involved with her very large extended family and friends. No one ever left her home hungry, and she was held in high regard for her Polish specialties, especially pierogis. The family wishes to thank Masonicare medical staff for their kindness, care, and sensitivity during Helen's illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may greet the family on Friday morning from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. in The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonicare, 22 Masonic Ave., P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492, or to Masonicare Home Health and Hospice, 97 Barnes Rd., Suite 4, Wallingford, CT 06492 or to the , 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 4, 2019