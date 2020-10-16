Helen Bukovesky
Oct 18, 1920 - Oct 15, 2020 Helen Bukovesky, age 99, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Nicholas Bukovesky, died peacefully on October 15, 2020. Helen was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 18, 1920 to the late Frank and Mary Tuskowska Blaszkiewicz. She was a homemaker throughout her life and was actively involved in the Milford Senior Center for many years. Survivors include her children, Dorothy Searles (John) of Monroe and Patricia Bukovesky of Milford, four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Helen was predeceased by three brothers and two sisters. Friends may call on Tuesday, October 20th from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ahrens Program Milford Senior Center. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
