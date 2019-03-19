Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Shelton, CT
View Map
Helen Carey, age 95, of Shelton, entered into her eternal rest on Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Lord Chamberlain Nursing Center. Helen was born in New Haven on April 30, 1923, daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Moriarty) Keyes and has been a Shelton resident since 1948. Helen lost her mother at the age of 8 and yet persevered through the Great Depression with her Father and her 10 siblings who predeceased her. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Church and a member of the choir. She was formerly employed by the State of CT. She was the Matriarch of her family; known for her kindness and love of her family and of animals.
She is the devoted mother of Patrick Carey (Dee) and Maureen McCaffrey (Peter). She is the beloved grandmother of Jennifer Carey - Walker (Clint), Christopher Carey (Dorette), Sean McCaffrey, (Lauren), and Kelly Young (Dan). She is the cherished great-grandmother of Keenan, Logan, Mia, Lila, Declan, Adelynn, and Collin. Helen also leaves several nieces and nephews. Friends may greet her family on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. On Thursday March 21, 2019 friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church Shelton. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Shelton. At the request of her family in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shelton Animal Shelter, 11 Brewster Lane, Shelton, CT 06484. Her family would like to thank the 2nd floor staff at Lord Chamberlain for their amazing care. Offer online condolences to her family at www.riverviewfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 19, 2019
