|
|
Helen Miller Chagares of Stratford died on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was married for 60 years to her devoted husband, Constantine Chagares. Born in Bridgeport on May 16, 1930, she was the daughter of Stephen and Elizabeth Miller. In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Diane Chagares Urso and grandchildren, Alexandra Elizabeth Urso and Matthew Peter Urso; and daughter Paula Chagares and daughter-in-law Laura Nuter who were by Helen's side as she passed.
Helen is survived by sister-in law Mildred Miller; nieces Leslie Miller, Andrea Bushko, and Andrea Tashik; and nephews, John Miller and John Tashik. Predeceased family includes son, Peter M. Chagares; brother, Lawrence G. Miller; brother-in-law, William Chagares; sister-in-law, Saundra Tashik; and sister-in-law, Conella P. Chagares.
Helen was a graduate of the proud class of 1948 at Harding High School, and graduate of the University of Connecticut, class of 1952. She became an elementary school teacher in the Trumbull school system. Helen was a devoted community member who served as President of the Stratford Red Cross, Chairman of the Boothe Memorial Park committee, and Secretary of the Union Cemetery Board Association in Stratford. She played a supporting role in assisting her brother, Lawrence G. Miller, in his campaigns serving seven terms as State Representative for the 122nd District in Connecticut.
Private funeral services will be held in St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 480 Racebrook Road in Orange on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. officiated by Rev. Peter Orfanakos officiating. Friends are invited to observe the service live online at http://saintbarbara.org/live_services/. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Memorial contributions may be made in Helen's honor to Sloan-Kettering. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 18, 2020