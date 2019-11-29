|
Helen Chernak
Helen Chernak, age 95, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Stephen Chernak, passed away on November 27, 2019 in Bishop Wicke Health Center, Shelton. Helen was born in Bridgeport on February 17, 1924 to the late Michael and Anna (Sovich) Gabor and has been a lifelong area resident. She was a member of the Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist in Bridgeport, and also a member of their Seniors. Helen enjoyed trips to the casino. Survivors include her devoted sons, Gregory S. Chenak and his wife Gail, of Oxford and David M. Chernak of Stratford, cherished grandsons, Nicholas (Jessica), Daniel, and Zachary (Rosie), great-grandchildren, Halen, Summer and Rubi and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Helen was predeceased by her infant grandson Jonathan, sister, Anna Myer, and brothers, Albert, George, and Michael Gabor Jr. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, December 4th at 10:15 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, and at 11 a.m. in the Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, Bridgeport for a Requiem Funeral Service. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery Monroe. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Panachida at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to St. John's Church in Helen's memory. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 1, 2019