August 28, 1924-June 13, 2019Helen Zambory Cogan, age 94, beloved wife of Wallace Cogan, Sr. for 76 years, passed away at home on June 13, 2019 with her loving family at her side. Helen was born on August 28, 1924 in Shelton, CT. The daughter of the late Frank and Eleanor Nagy Zambory, Helen was retired from Harvey Hubbell in Bridgeport, CT. Helen enjoyed her family, especially her granddaughters and great-grandchildren, playing pinochle, trips to the casino, and watching Drum Corps. In addition to her husband, Wallace, Helen is survived by her loving son, Wallace Cogan, Jr. (Amelia); three granddaughters, Maureen Bunn, Michele Dingwall (Sean), and Tracy Sangster; great-grandchildren, Del Mastrobaptista, Nicholas Dingwall, Justin Dingwall, and Olivia Bunn; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Nancy Sangster; sisters, Irene Zambory, Mary Ahern, and Margaret Stumbris; and a brother, Frank Zambory, Jr. Helen's family would like to thank Shamrock and Griswold Home Care and the VNS Hospice Care for the compassionate care they provided. They would also like to thank Naana Danso for all the devoted, loving care she provided to Helen for the last four years. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. A Prayer Service will take place at 6:00 p.m. All other services will be held privately.