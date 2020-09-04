Helen D. Hvisch
Hvisc(h), Helen, age 99, beloved wife of the late George Hvisc, passed into the hands of the Lord at St. Vincent's Hospital after a short stay with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was a resident of the Jewish Senior Services, and a Stratford resident for over 49 years. She was born June 5, 1921 in Barnesboro, PA, the seventh of 13 children to the late Helen Podany Mino and John Mino, Sr. Survivors include her loving children, Robert Hvisc of Stratford (her dedicated caregiver) and Evelyn Jahnke (Paul) of Monroe; five grandchildren, Christopher Jahnke, Jill Brodie (Todd), Anastasia Manuel (Anthony), Megan Harrison (Nicky), and Alexander Hvisc (Nicole); seven great-grandchildren, Griffin & Grayson Brodie, Natasha & Tatiana Manuel, Harper & Maisie Harrison, and Harrison Hvisc; her brother, George Mino, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Rev. Fr. Paschal Mino, John, Joseph, Peter, Steven and Andrew Mino; sisters, Mary Oleyar, Anna Milko, Sophie White, Susan Burba and Margaret Sholtis. In her earlier years, she worked as an assembler in the Hairdryer Division of General Electric. She had been an active member of Stratford's Baldwin Senior Center, enjoying the game of Pay Me and Pinochle, way into her nineties. She was a deeply religious person and a longtime parishioner of Holy Name of Jesus Church in Stratford. She was a loving mother, grandmother, GIGI, sister, aunt and friend. She consistently kept her family's "old world" ways alive, insisting on using the natural remedies of garlic and an apple cider vinegar/molasses potion to cure any of her ailments. We believe this daily regimen helped keep her vibrant and very healthy way into her late 90's. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking, but above all, loved spending time with her family, we'll always remember Mom insisting on helping make those delicious Czechoslovakian recipes and pirogies herself, way into her nineties. We will miss you Mom, Grandma and GIGI and your gentle personality. The family would like to thank everyone in Sadie's House at the Jewish Senior Services, especially Cassandra, Jeannette, Robin, Emily, Anna Marie, Cherry and Cheryl and all the other nursing staff and aides for the compassion and loving care given to Mom for the past year and a half. We would also like to thank the Baldwin Senior Services staff for their support and help throughout the years she spent socializing there, enjoying all their activities. A very special thank you to Faith Doran, whose love and kindness to Mom is truly appreciated and will never be forgotten. Due to COVID-19, all services will be held privately with a Celebration of her Life planned in 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice
