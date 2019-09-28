|
|
Helen Teresa Page Falsani
Connecticut native Helen Teresa Page Falsani, 86, passed peacefully on to her eternal reward at her home in Boise, Idaho on August 8, after a miraculously lengthy battle with cancer.
Mrs. Falsani, who was born in Stamford, relocated to Boise six years ago to live near her son after the 2012 passing of her husband, Mario "Muzzy" Falsani, who she had met in 1960 in Germany where they were both civilian educators for the U.S. Air Force. The couple returned to the United States where they were married in 1963, and continued their career as educators, Mrs. Falsani as an elementary school teacher in Stamford, and Mr. Falsani as a junior high and then high school teacher in Greenwich.
An alumna of Lauralton Hall, Southern Connecticut State College, and Fairfield University, where she earned a master's degree in education, Mrs. Falsani also served as a civilian teacher for the Air Force in Libya (when she was just 25), and in Japan. She was a lifelong traveler, making her most recent trip abroad only last year when she traveled to Ireland for the first time. She visited her ancestral village, Ballyjamesduff in County Cavan, from which her mother, Nellie Brady Page, emigrated in 1920 for a new life in America. Sadly, Nellie Page died in childbirth in 1936, when Mrs. Falsani was not quite four years old.
In the early 1980s, Mrs. Falsani, who had left teaching when her children were born a decade earlier, returned to the work force in the health insurance industry, working for Joseph J. Katz & Assoc., in Fairfield, for more than a decade before moving on to Life Plans Unlimited, Creative Insurance Planning, and Health Net of the Northeast, before retiring in 1998.
The most important thing in Mrs. Falsani's life was her faith, and she devoted countless hours to prayer and the study of scripture, theology, and eschatology. She was a former member of North Park Baptist Church in Bridgeport and a longtime member of Word of God Ministries Church in Fairfield.
After moving to Boise, Mrs. Falsani quickly immersed herself in the spiritual and social life of her adopted hometown. She was an active member of Life Church in Meridian, Idaho, where she proudly graduated from its Bible College in 2016 (when she was 83 years young), and most recently had become a part of the River Church community where she loved being around (and befriending many of) its younger worshipers.
She taught Bible studies for friends and neighbors at the Mallard Pointe senior community in Garden City, Idaho, where she lived until earlier this year, and had plans to begin leading a new Bible study on the Book of Daniel just days before her death.
Mrs. Falsani loved sharing her Christian faith and love for Jesus Christ with everyone she met, whether neighbors (old and new), seatmates on a long (or short) plane ride, fellow diners, water aerobics classmates, the ladies at the gym, strangers standing in line at the grocery store, Chico's, Yankee Stadium, or her magnificent doctors, nurses, and caregivers at St. Luke's Hospital and Hospice in Boise.
In addition to Mr. Falsani, her doting spouse of nearly 60 years, Mrs. Falsani was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Page Aloi of Orange, and her brother, Francis Benjamin Page, Jr., of Stamford. She is survived by a son, USAF Lt. Col. Mark D. Falsani of Boise; her daughter and son-in law, Cathleen Falsani Possley and Maurice Possley, of Laguna Beach, Callifornia, a grandson, Vasco Fitzmaurice Mark David Possley of Laguna Beach, California; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A wake was held at her home in Boise last month and a memorial celebration of her life will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at First United Church of Milford (Congregational), 34 W. Main St., Milford. All are welcome.
Interment at Riverside Cemetery in Shelton will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mrs. Falsani's name to her favorite local charity, the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley, https://www.lttv.org/donate.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 29, 2019