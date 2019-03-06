Helen T. Fedorko

Helen Tanski Fedorko, age 93, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late William M. Fedorko, passed away on February 27, 2019 in Benchmark at Split Rock Assisted Living, Shelton. Helen, a homemaker was born in Bridgeport on February 7, 1926 to the late Stanley and Anna (Orlowski) Tanski and has been a lifelong area resident. Survivors include her devoted daughter, Christine Sarnecky and her husband Bob of Trumbull, her cherished grandchildren, Matthew Sarnecky and Jessica Twerion and her husband Steve, and several nieces and nephews. Helen's family would like to thank the staff at Split Rock for their professional care and the compassionate attention shown to her. Also, many thanks to Caring Hospice Services and the Home Instead night nurse staff. Funeral services will take place on Friday, March 8th at 11 a.m. with Rev. Joseph Marcello officiating in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with Helen's family from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may donate in memory of Helen to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 6, 2019