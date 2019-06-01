Helen (Morris) Forte

Helen (Morris) Forte, age 87, of Stratford, died peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019 and joined her late husband, John Forte, in eternal rest.

Helen was born in Bridgeport to the late Frank and Drena Morris. She was a graduate of Lauralton Hall. She and John raised their family in the North End of Bridgeport and later moved to Stratford. Helen loved playing cards with her friends, going to the casino, backyard barbecues, and her many trips to Reno to visit Charlotte and Mickey Forte. Helen's family meant the world to her and her most treasured moments were spent with her five beloved grandchildren.

Survivors include three children, Robert Forte and his wife Leslie of Monroe, Jo-Anne Forte of Florida and Roger Forte and his wife Jodi of Easton; five grandchildren, Zachary, Eric, Gianna, Jake and Cam; two sisters-in-law, Charlotte Forte of Nevada and Barbara Franchi of Connecticut; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Frank Morris; two sisters, Ann Hoydick and her husband Frank and Mary Moran; and two brothers-in-law, Mickey Forte and Joseph Franchi.

Friends may call on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 9:15 am to 10:15 am at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am at St. Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford with Rev. Birendra Soreng officiating. Interment at St. Michael Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 275 Chestnut St., Manchester, NH 03101.