Helen Gergely
Helen Wiser Gergely, passed away in her sleep on September 18, 2019 in the presence of her faithful caretaker. She was 88 years old, having been born on August 17, 1931. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph Gergely and her parents, Helen and Frank Wiser. Helen worked as a home maker for Joseph and also as a telephone operator. She had no brothers or sisters or children but had a fruitful life with Joseph. Joseph and Helen enjoyed among other things, UCONN women's basketball and square dancing together. She is survived by Frank Semetko, 1st Cousin once removed of Ohio and extended family, including the Barrett family, of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Friends and family are welcome to attend a celebration of her life at Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24th and her funeral Mass following the celebration at 10:30 a.m. at St. Emery's Church located at 838 Kings Highway, Fairfield, CT. Interment will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 22, 2019