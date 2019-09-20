Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Gergely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Gergely

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Gergely Obituary
Helen Gergely
Helen Wiser Gergely, passed away in her sleep on September 18, 2019 in the presence of her faithful caretaker. She was 88 years old, having been born on August 17, 1931. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph Gergely and her parents, Helen and Frank Wiser. Helen worked as a home maker for Joseph and also as a telephone operator. She had no brothers or sisters or children but had a fruitful life with Joseph. Joseph and Helen enjoyed among other things, UCONN women's basketball and square dancing together. She is survived by Frank Semetko, 1st Cousin once removed of Ohio and extended family, including the Barrett family, of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Friends and family are welcome to attend a celebration of her life at Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24th and her funeral Mass following the celebration at 10:30 a.m. at St. Emery's Church located at 838 Kings Highway, Fairfield, CT. Interment will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
Download Now