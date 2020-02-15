|
Helen Gergely
Helen Gergely, age 93, of Monroe, beloved wife of the late Stephen Gergely Jr., joined her husband in heaven on February 7, 2020. She was born on May 21, 1926 in Bridgeport. She is survived by two sons, Mark Gergely and wife Lori of Rutland, VT and Eric Gergely of Killington, VT, two daughters, Diane Deegan and husband Paul of Mt. Holly, VT and Linda Mihalov of Bridgeport, four grandchildren, David, Michelle, Mark Jr. and Michael, three great-grandchildren, Kaleigh Grace, Avery Mae and Christian David and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband, Stephen, Helen was also predeceased by 13 brothers and sisters. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 16, 2020