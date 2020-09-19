Helen Gratrix

Helen (Nalbach) Gratrix
Helen (Nalbach) Gratrix of Trumbull passed away peacefully in her home on September 16, 2020 after courageously living with Alzheimer's Disease and breast cancer for several years. She was born in Nanticoke, PA to the late Alexander and Helen Nalbach and was a graduate of Nanticoke High School. She was proud of her Polish heritage and Pennsylvania roots.
Helen worked as a secretary at A.H. Nilson Machine Co. and at ALCOA. She left the workforce upon the birth of her daughters and became a full-time homemaker and volunteer, dedicating her life to her family and community. Helen enjoyed cooking and baking and bringing the family together with her meals on Sundays and holidays. She supported her children with her loyal presence at all of their activities and modeled a strong work ethic. An advocate for education, Helen was very involved in the Trumbull Public Schools, serving as PTA president multiple times as well as on the PTA Council. For decades, she volunteered as the district's school photo coordinator and with the Trumbull High School Scholarship Foundation, particularly embracing her role of organizing food for the Great Pumpkin Classic road race. She also belonged to the Trumbull Women's Club and was a parishioner of St. Stephen Church. Helen's warmth and compassion led her to become a mother figure to many and a long-term caregiver to several relatives. She nurtured everything from her plants to her cherished pets. Even strangers were drawn to her listening ear. She will be dearly missed.
Helen is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Herbert S. Gratrix; two devoted daughters, Elaine Gratrix and her husband Andrew Lopson, and Karen Gratrix; her brother-in-law Alfred E. Gratrix, Sr.; nephews Alfred E. Gratrix, Jr. (Nancy Austin) and Edward Gratrix (Danielle) and their children Jacob and Matthew; and several cousins.
Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Church, 6948 Main St., Trumbull, CT. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Helen's memory to the THS Scholarship Foundation, c/o Trumbull High School, 72 Strobel Rd., Trumbull, CT 06611.