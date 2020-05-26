Helen Janisch
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Janisch
Helen (Nakoneczny) Janisch, age 99, of Newtown, CT died peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was the widow of the late John Janisch to whom she was married for 66 years. Helen was born Sept. 27, 1920 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Alexander and Anna (Bosco) Nakoneczny. She lived in Trumbull for 50 years before moving to Newtown in 2000. She was a devoted Jehovah's witness for may years. Helen was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her smile and laughter were contagions. She was predeceased by her brother, Alexander Nakoneczny and three sisters Natalie Bedding, Eva Eggers and Mildred (Millie) Aldino. She is survived by her sons Russell Janisch of FL, Paul and his wife Laura Janisch of Newtown; grandchildren, Sarah, Kate and James Janisch; great-grandchildren Natalie, Amelia, Estelle and Miriam Janisch. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In memory of Helen, extend kindness and love to everyone as she did. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull, CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 26, 2020
Russ and Paul my deepest condolences on the passing of your mom ! What wonderful people your parents both were!
Peace
Pablo(PJ) Jimenez
Pablo Jimenez
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved