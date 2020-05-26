Helen JanischHelen (Nakoneczny) Janisch, age 99, of Newtown, CT died peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was the widow of the late John Janisch to whom she was married for 66 years. Helen was born Sept. 27, 1920 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Alexander and Anna (Bosco) Nakoneczny. She lived in Trumbull for 50 years before moving to Newtown in 2000. She was a devoted Jehovah's witness for may years. Helen was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her smile and laughter were contagions. She was predeceased by her brother, Alexander Nakoneczny and three sisters Natalie Bedding, Eva Eggers and Mildred (Millie) Aldino. She is survived by her sons Russell Janisch of FL, Paul and his wife Laura Janisch of Newtown; grandchildren, Sarah, Kate and James Janisch; great-grandchildren Natalie, Amelia, Estelle and Miriam Janisch. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In memory of Helen, extend kindness and love to everyone as she did. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull, CT.