Helen K. Pothanszky
Helen K. Pothanszky, age 83, of Bridgeport CT, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, August 16th, 2020. The daughter of the late Raymond and Helen Kennedy, she was born in Bridgeport and grew up in Fairfield. As a student she enjoyed art, particularly working with pastels and sculpture. Helen also loved to sing, and participated in bands both inside and outside school. She also enjoyed roller skating, and often fondly reminisced about her many injuries.
After graduating high school Helen spent some time in Indiana, but ultimately returned to New England to pursue a career as a paralegal, working for many local attorneys. She married Andrew F. Pothanszky in August 1966, and together they founded a flying club which was both their livelihood and joy. They traveled extensively together, visiting friends in the tropics, hosting tours in Europe, and sharing their love of adventure with their friends and family. Helen cherished spending time with her family and always filled the room with her warm and lively personality. Her smile and laughter will be missed by all including her church family at Beacon Hill EFC in Monroe, where she was a member and faithful attendee. It gave her particular joy to join her family in musical worship there and to hear the anointed word of God. And afterwards, Sunday supper at her son's house was a cherished tradition; the lively conversations and other antics are a source of fond memories to all who participated.
Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband, Andrew F. Pothanszky, in 2009. Her memory will be a comfort to surviving family members including her son, Andrew R. Pothanszky, and his wife, Erika of Monroe; grandchildren, Elena, Andrew, Anita, and Peter; one brother-in-law, Vilmos Pothanszky of Florida; one sister-in-law, Maria Magocsi of Trumbull; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins. Her beautiful life and passing over to God will be celebrated by private gathering of immediate family to be held Thursday 8/20 at 10:30 a.m. in the Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher and Son Funeral Home in Monroe CT. Friends are invited to join a brief graveside service at Lawncroft Cemetery at 1740 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield CT at noon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be directed to Beacon Hill Evangelical Free Church at 371 Old Zoar Road in Monroe, CT 06468.
