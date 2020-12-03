Helen D. Kopchik
Helen D. Kopchik, age 93, of Stratford, beloved wife of John Kopchik, passed away on December 3, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Helen was born in Bridgeport on December 20, 1926 to the late Michael and Anna (Sedlak) Mihalko and had been a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Warren Harding High School. She was retired from American Fabrics and was an active member of the Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist in Bridgeport, and their Seniors Club. She was also a member of the Sikorsky Retirees club. Helen enjoyed watching the UConn girl's basketball and the New York Yankees. She was an avid bowler until this year. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word to say about everyone. Survivors in addition to her beloved husband of 73 years, include her devoted son, Jack Kopchik (Victoria Biello) of Woodbridge, son-in-law, Ken Kolkebeck (Mary) of New Jersey, cherished grandchildren, Keith Kolkebeck and his wife Jessica, Scott Kolkebeck and his wife Ann, Olivia Kopchik, Kurt Kopchik and his wife Jen and 9 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her daughters, Audrey Toigo, and Shirley Kolkebeck, brothers, Michael, Stephen, Peter, and John Mihalko, and sister, Anna Pramuka. A Requiem Funeral Service will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 8th at 10:30 a.m. meeting directly at St. John's Orthodox Church, 364 Mill Hill Avenue, Bridgeport. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Everyone in attendance must follow the COVID-19 guidelines; wear a mask and practice social distancing. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford has been entrusted with the arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com