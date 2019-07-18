Helen Z. Kushel

Helen Z. Kushel, age 91, of Stratford, passed away on July 12, 2019 in Maefair Health Center, Trumbull. Helen was born in Stratford on July 5, 1928 to the late Nicholas and Pauline (Kral) Kushel and has been a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of Harding High School and Booth and Bayliss Business School. Helen was retired from the Y.M.C.A where she worked from 1956-1981, and prior to that had worked for Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing. Helen was predeceased by her brother, Alexander and nephew, Frederick. Surviving her are nephews, Alexander Kushel Jr., and David Kushel, several great-nieces and nephews, and dear friend, John Moran. Helen's final wishes were to thank all her loving care givers, especially, Donna Windt, Shirley Kochiss, Rich and MaryAnn Kendall, and Rev. Steven and Matushka Deborah Belonick. A Requiem Funeral Service will be celebrated on Monday, July 22nd at 10 a.m. meeting directly at Holy Ghost Russian Orthodox Church, 1510 East Main St., Bridgeport. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 21, 2019