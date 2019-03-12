|
|
Helen LaPorta
Helen Viola LaPorta, age 95, of Bridgeport, loving wife to the late John Michael LaPorta passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. Born in Buttonwood, Wilkes-Barre, PA to the late Anthony and Katherine Stolkowski. She retired as an assembler for General Electric.
Helen is survived by her daughter Mary Ann Morales, her son Michael John LaPorta; grandchildren, Thomas O. Rotzal Jr. Jason J. Rotzal, Michael John LaPorta Jr., Matthew J. LaPorta; great-grandchildren, Tiana Rotzal, Thomas Rotzal, many nieces, nephews and adoring friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March, 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Andrew Church, Bridgeport, followed by entombment in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours will take place on Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Masonicare Home Healthcare in memory of Helen. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 12, 2019