Helen Lutheran

Helen T. Lutheran
Helen T. Lutheran age 91, of Stratford entered into eternal rest Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, December 22, 1928 beloved wife of the late Paul T. Lutheran. One of 11 children of the late Hans and Loretta (Brady) Kronenberg. Helen was the devoted mother of 8 children. Predeceased by two loving sons Thomas and Joseph, 1 son-in-law James Piccirillo, 4 sisters and 4 brothers. Survivors include 1 son Kevin Lutheran, 5 daughters Maureen Piccirillo, Denise Dilliber (Roger), Paula Gómez (Tony), Robin Counihan (Chris), Kim Colucci (Joe), 1 daughter-in-law Doreen Lutheran. Two sisters Elizabeth Uliano and Clara Casarola, 2 sisters-in-law Cecelia Daniel and Helen J. Lutheran, 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the Covid pandemic A Memorial Mass will take place at a date to be announced. Those wishing to make donations in her memory may do so to St. Jude's Hospital or the Shriner's Hospital.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 26, 2020.