Helen "Tootsie" May Stone

Helen "Tootsie" May Stone, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020. She will be remembered as a kind, thoughtful, creative and generous soul who always put the needs of others first and was proud to be 100% percent Irish. Born on May 2, 1927 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ann Moran. Helen attended Bassick High School in Bridgeport. She was married to the late Dr. Alvin Stone for 60 years and resided in Fairfield, Connecticut for much of her adult life. She was the adored mother of William Stone (Cathy Robinowitz) and Laurie Ann Stone (Ronald Goldfarb). Helen was predeceased by her sons David and Jeffrey and her beloved poodle-mix, Paddy. She was the sister of the late Joseph Moran Jr., Maureen Spotlow, and Marjorie Leffert. Survivors include her siblings Joan Mattice and Barry Moran as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Indian College Fund or any animal welfare organization. A memorial service will be held when public health conditions permit.



