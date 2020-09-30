Helen Mak
Helen Horvath Mak, age 92, of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, devoted wife of the late Edwin Mak, Sr., passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Born in Fairfield, daughter of the late James and Barbara Nagy Horvath, Helen was a lifelong Bridgeport resident. Helen was a graduate of Bassick High School, "Class of 1946," she had worked for the family business, Mak's Food Store, where she met her husband Ed. She enjoyed Duckpin Bowling, shopping and caring for her home. Helen loved animals, especially her cats. She is survived by her children, Edwin Mak, Jr. and Terese Mak, both of Bridgeport; nephews, Michael Mandulak and Alan Mak; a niece, Marie DelPercio; and sister-in-law, Mabel Mak. Services were held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. The Mak family would like to thank the staff of the Newtown Rehab Center for the kind and compassionate care given to Helen during her stay there. To sign an online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com