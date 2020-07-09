Helen Manderville
Helen "Cookie" (Mancuso) Manderville, 80, residing in Fairfield CT, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, July 3, 2020. Born in the Bronx on April 6, 1940, Helen loved to cook and all things food - she really made a mean gravy. After working for 30 plus years managing the office at Sirius Computer Systems and HFF, she came upon a newfound joy crossing children on their way to school each day. Helen enjoyed spending holidays with family and camping during her summers, always content with a pet by her side.
Helen is survived by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Manderville Jr. of Fairfield, as well as her sister, Celia Buczek and husband Dennis, her children, Edward Usarzewicz, wife Kathy, and daughter Katie, Susan Daleke, husband Michael, children, Robert and wife Kelsey and Brittney and husband Evan, Michael Manderville and wife Denise, and William Manderville, wife Diane, and daughters, Tess and Emma, along with many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews and one great-grandson. Helen was predeceased by her sister, Antionette "Nettie" (Mancuso) Mauro, her husband, John and her parents, Alfonse and Theresa Mancuso.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current situation.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of Helen.