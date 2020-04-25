|
Helen Ann Marseglia
Helen Ann Marseglia, age 103, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Raphael's Hospital, New Haven. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis S. Marseglia. Born in Poquonock, CT on August 28, 1916, she was a daughter of the late John and Catherine Sinkevitch Klimas. She is survived by her loving children, Louis M. Marseglia and his wife Sandi of Cape Coral, FL and Donna Ballerini and her husband Rich of Stratford; her cherished grandchildren, Brian Marseglia and his wife Maryann of Franklinton, NC, Joseph Marseglia and his wife Jenn of Vail, AZ, and Andrea Marseglia of Cape Coral, FL; and her adored great-grandson, Enzo Marseglia. The family would like to extend a very sincere thank you to the entire staff of Seacrest Retirement Center for their loving, compassionate care they extended through the years. Due to the concerns at this time affecting everyone about social gatherings, private funeral services and interment was held for the immediate family. A memorial service will be held at a later date when we can gather together in larger groups. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020