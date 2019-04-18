Helen T. Michalka

Helen T. Michalka, age 100, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Litchfield Woods Health Care Center with her loving family by her side. Helen was born on October 15, 1918 in Bridgeport and was the daughter of the late Michael J. and Helen L. Moravak Michalka. She lived most recently in Torrington but had previously resided in Redding, Bridgeport and Fairfield. Helen graduated Warren Harding High School, Class of 1936 and attended Warren Business Institute. She was employed as a Bank Teller at Mechanics and Farmers Saving Bank, Administrative Assistant to the President of Lafayette Bank and Trust and Secretary for the Department of the Navy, Naval Air Systems Command, Naval Plant Representative office at Sikorsky Aircraft. Helen enjoyed volunteering with the America Red Cross Grey Lady Unit, Bridgeport Hospital Woman's Auxiliary, Wednesday Afternoon Music Club, Warren Harding High School Class of 1936 Reunion Committee, Bridgeport Council of Catholic Woman and the Holy Family Rosary Guild. She also enjoyed traveling with friends to many places, both in and out of the United States. Helen is survived by her great-niece and caregiver, Deborah Jones and husband Robert of Torrington, niece, Mary Sekelsky of Arizona, nephews, Michael Moyher and wife Carol of Orange, Edward Moyher and wife Melonia of Stratford and Robert Moyher and wife Joan of Orange and many great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews and two great-great-great-nieces. In addition to her beloved parents, Helen was also predeceased by three sisters, Mary Moyher, Anna Michalka and Gertrude Michalka and one brother, Michael Michalka. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford officiated by Rev. Norman Guilbert. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may contribute in Helen's memory to the Connecticut Audubon Society, 314 Unquowa Road, Fairfield, CT 06824 or to the National Wildlife Federation, PO Box 1637, Merrifield, VA 22116. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com

