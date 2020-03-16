|
Helen P. Mikulka
Helen P. Mikulka, age 87, of Milford, beloved wife of the late George Mikulka, passed away on March 14, 2020 in St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport. Helen was born in Bridgeport on November 26, 1932 to the late Louis and Helena (Cekola) Olbrys and has been a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of Harding High School and was a retired cafeteria worker for the Milford School System. Helen was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed playing the slots on her trips to the casino. She was a faithful member of St. James Church, but above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her devoted children, David Mikulka and his wife Cheryl of Maryland, Ruth Holly of Massachusetts, and Christine Clark and her fiancé John Pike of Durham, 4 cherished grandchildren, Michael, Hannah, Kevin, and Daniel, 2 great-grandchildren, Ashleigh and Michael, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Helen was predeceased by her brothers, Al and Matthew, and sisters, Irene and Wanda. Friends may visit with Helen's family on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford. A prayer service will be at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. For more information or to make an online condolence please, visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 17, 2020