Helen Mino

Helen M. Mino
Helen M. (Maliniak) Mino, age 90, of Stratford, CT beloved wife of the late John G. Mino, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Helen was born in Bridgeport and lived in Stratford for most of her life. She worked at Avco Lycoming and Dictaphone in her early years. Her family was what she treasured most in life. She enjoyed family celebrations, including vacationing with and attending her children and grandchildren's activities/events and all family holidays. Helen is survived by her children, Ann (Thomas) Barbiero of Stratford, John, Jr. (Sandi) of Milford, Helen (Sam) Grable of West Haven, George (Patti) of East Haven and Paul (Eileen) of West Haven and her devoted caregivers, Larry Hartwell and Noel Ballard. Helen was also predeceased by her son, David Michael; parents, Peter and Christina (Gabor) Maliniak; stepfather, John Kuprianchik; sister, Mary Maliniak, and sister and brother-in-law, George and Ann (Maliniak) Oleyar. Her 5 surviving children, 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren loved singing her three verses of "Happy Birthday", Christmas Eve dinners and singing of Christmas carols, blessing of the Easter baskets at church, her stuffed cabbage, potato salad, lasagna and especially her rice meatballs, stuffed peppers and her chicken soup. Her collection of family photos is unsurpassed and will provide great memories to her entire family. Born during the depression era, she valued and encouraged her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to pursue a good education and succeed at their goals. The family would like to thank the staff at Sheraton Caregivers LLC and Connecticut Hospice of Branford for their TLC of mom/grandma/great grandma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Avenue, Stratford, CT 06614. Following Covid-19 pandemic guidelines, the wake and church services will be private. However, ALL family and friends are welcome to attend the burial service graveside on Saturday, September 5, 2020, meeting directly at St. John the Baptist Greek Catholic Cemetery, 2610 Nichols Avenue, Stratford, CT, at 11:00 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required at the service. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
.