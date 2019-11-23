|
|
Helen O. Gonsalves
Helen Oliver Gonsalves, age 82, of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Anthony C. Gonsalves. Born in Bridgeport on January 24, 1937 she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa Horvath Oliver. A graduate of Central High School, Helen earned her CNA certificate and later obtained her Associates Degree in early childhood special education from Housatonic Community College. In her early years, she was proud to have served as a den mother and Brownie leader for her children as they progressed through the Boy Scout and Girl Scout programs and also was a longtime member of the Red Hat Society, the Ladies' Guild of Christ the King Church. She was a very active member of the AFSCME Union, as well as the Bridgeport Board of Education. With her husband Anthony, they served as counselors for Marriage Encounter in the Diocese of Bridgeport and as foster parents. Helen also enjoyed participating and planning on the High School Reunion Committee and looked forward to their monthly get-togethers. Above all else however, she enjoyed time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she adored so much. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, nanny and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her beloved husband Anthony of 64 years, other survivors include her loving children, Anthony J. Gonsalves of FL, Ronald Gonsalves and his wife Sally of Barcelona, Spain and Michele T. Pieger of Trumbull, her cherished grandchildren, Anthony M. Gonsalves of Waterbury, Nina B. Pieger of Trumbull and Abigail Pieger of Waltham, MA, her brothers and sisters, Joseph Oliver and his wife Elizabeth, Adeline Wright, Steve Oliver and his wife Minerva, Theresa Sena, John Oliver, Gilbert Oliver and his wife Christine, Jack Carvalho and his wife Lyn, Daniel Oliver, Caesar Oliver, Sandra DiGirolomo and her husband James, and Susan Shakoor and her husband Irving, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren. The family would like to thank Dr. Ciminello, Christina Tiago, APRN and staff and Dr. Mejia and staff.
Funeral Services with a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 24, 2019