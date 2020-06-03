A GREAT LADY RIP Helene from the deli.
Helen Osmolik
Helen Tupy Osmolik, age 96, the loving wife of the late Steven Osmolik, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 1, 2020. Born in Fairfield, she was a lifelong resident prior to moving to Monroe eight years ago. She worked in the Deli Department in Grand Union for many years prior to her retirement.
Helen truly loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She excelled at solving crossword puzzles and loved singing, dancing the Polka and her New York Yankees. Helen was a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Church and longtime member of St. Anthony Seniors.
Helen is survived by her devoted son, Thomas (Lynda) Osmolik of Monroe; her three loving daughters, Linda Alexander of Fairfield, Sharon Melrose of Tariffville and Carol (William) Grodzki of Monroe; five grandchildren, Heather Wilcox, Christopher Farmer, Samantha Melrose, Stephen Melrose and Steven Osmolik; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Robert Alexander.
The family would like to thank her caregiver, Jennifer Farmer, for the exceptional way she took care of their mother.
A Memorial Mass will take place at St. Anthony of Padua Church with interment in St. Thomas Cemetery at a date to be announced. The family will have a private visitation. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Helen Tupy Osmolik, age 96, the loving wife of the late Steven Osmolik, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 1, 2020. Born in Fairfield, she was a lifelong resident prior to moving to Monroe eight years ago. She worked in the Deli Department in Grand Union for many years prior to her retirement.
Helen truly loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She excelled at solving crossword puzzles and loved singing, dancing the Polka and her New York Yankees. Helen was a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Church and longtime member of St. Anthony Seniors.
Helen is survived by her devoted son, Thomas (Lynda) Osmolik of Monroe; her three loving daughters, Linda Alexander of Fairfield, Sharon Melrose of Tariffville and Carol (William) Grodzki of Monroe; five grandchildren, Heather Wilcox, Christopher Farmer, Samantha Melrose, Stephen Melrose and Steven Osmolik; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Robert Alexander.
The family would like to thank her caregiver, Jennifer Farmer, for the exceptional way she took care of their mother.
A Memorial Mass will take place at St. Anthony of Padua Church with interment in St. Thomas Cemetery at a date to be announced. The family will have a private visitation. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 3, 2020.