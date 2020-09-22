Helen R. Raucci
Oct. 6, 1929 – Sept. 18, 2020.
Helen Rose (McGowan) Raucci, 90, of Milford and Naples, FL, beloved wife of the late Paul Raucci, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, September 18, 2020 just weeks shy of her 91st birthday.
Born October 6, 1929 in Bridgeport, CT, the daughter of the late Thomas and Marie (O'Brien) McGowan, she was a Milford resident for over 60 years. On October 31, 1953, she married the love of her life, Paul Raucci, and they enjoyed 62 happy years together until his passing on November 14, 2015. Helen was a graduate of the St. Vincent's College School of Nursing and was a retired Registered Nurse who worked for many years in the Emergency Room at Milford Hospital and then for Milford Surgical Associates. Following retirement, she and Paul enjoyed winters as seasonal residents of Naples, FL for over 25 years. Helen loved gardening, dancing with her husband, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and cheering on the UConn Women's basketball team.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Helen leaves to cherish her memory her children, daughter MaryEllen Bagley and her husband Jim, and sons Paul and his wife Kay, Rick and his wife Barbara, Michael and his wife Kathy and Tom all of Milford. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren, whom she loved, adored and was so proud of, Rick, Kim, Annie, Becca, Jeffrey, Allie, Gina, Paige, Jill and Sarah. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was predeceased by her sister Frances Takacs and her brothers-in-law Rocco Inglis and Gregory Raucci.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Inurnment, next to her late husband, will be in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford, CT. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.