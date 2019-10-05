Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Helen Saranich

Helen Saranich Obituary
Helen Saranich
Helen Pechinak Saranich, age 93, of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Andrew Saranich, passed away on October 1, 2019 in Lord Chamberlain Health Center, Stratford. Helen was born in Old Forge, Pennsylvania to the late Michael and Elizabeth (Munchak) Pechinak and has been a longtime area resident. She was a member of the Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist in Bridgeport, where she was also a member of the Senior Group. Survivors include her sons, Andrew (Jim) Saranich and his wife Barbara of Florida, William Saranich of Utah, and David Saranich and his wife Lorinda of North Carolina, 4 cherished grandchildren, Jeffrey J. Saranich, Michelle Greene, Melinda Finck, and Ryan Saranich, great-grandchildren, Kloie, Kasey and Jada, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Helen was predeceased by her brother, Leonard Pechinak, and sisters, Isabelle Kresko, Margaret Collins, and Evelyn Kresko. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, October 8th at 9:15 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford and at 10 a.m. in the Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist for a Requiem Funeral Service. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery Stratford. Friends may call on Monday from 5-8 p.m. Panachida will be at 5:00 p.m. Those desiring may make donations to St. John's Church in memory of Helen. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 6, 2019
