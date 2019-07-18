Helen Sarni

Helen Sarni, age 87, of Shelton, entered into rest on Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Danbury Hospital. She is the devoted wife of 66 years to Alexander Sarni Sr. Helen was born in Bridgeport on January 30, 1932, daughter of the late Thomas and Jenny Autore, and has been a Shelton resident since 1958. She was a customer service representative for J.C. Penney for many years before her retirement. She enjoyed singing in both the Shelton and Derby Senior Centers Chorus. Helen always put her family first and was the glue that held her extended family together. She is the beloved mother of Paula Reed and her husband Howard, Alexander Sarni, Jr. and his wife Susan, and Laura Picarazzi and her husband Philip. She is the proud grandmother of Brian Franklin Reed and his wife Solange, Adam Reed, and Alexander Sarni, III. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Frank Autore and Joseph Autore, and three sisters, Rose DeNatle, Mary Fucci, and Judy Pluchino. Friends may greet her family on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, her funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Huntington Lawn Cemetery South in Shelton. At the request of her family memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Hospital Development Fund, 130 Division Street, Derby, CT 06418, or to (stjude.org), 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Offer online condolences to her family at www.riverviewfh.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 19, 2019