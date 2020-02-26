|
Helen "Anne" Sherrick
Helen "Anne" Sherrick, age 80, of Milford, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born on January 28, 1940 in Halifax, Nova Scotia to the late William W. and Mabel I.Snow Blaikie. An active member of the community, she was a member of Lucia Chapter #25 of the Order of the Eastern Star and Pyremus Temple #82 Daughters of the Nile. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Robert D.Sherrick, Sr., daughter Barbara A. Austin of Woburn, MA, sons Robert D. Sherrick Jr., (Susan), William Sherrick (Sharon) of Bel Air, MD, Gary A. Sherrick Sr. (Tammy) Milford, Scott T. Sherrick of Orange and James H. Sherrick (Nicole) of Milford, nineteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Shirley Warren, her nephew Wayne Warren and granddaughter Molly Sherrick. Calling hours are Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad Street, Milford. A prayer service will be held during the visitation at 7 p.m. with Rev. Adam Eckhart. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Ansantawae Lodge #89 A.F. & A.M., PO Box 173, Milford, CT 06460. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit our website at www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 27, 2020