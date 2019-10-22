|
Helen Simanis
Helen Simanis cared deeply about her Catholic faith, and her desire to serve and help others was reflected in her choice of a lifelong profession as a nurse. Helen, 91, died of cancer on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital. Helen was born in Scranton, Pa., raised in Bridgeport, CT. and lived in Trumbull. She graduated from the Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing (BHSN) in 1949. In 2001, Helen was honored for her 50 consecutive years as an active member of the BHSN Alumnae Association I and was indoctrinated into the Life Membership Group.
Helen spent most of her professional career at Harvey Hubbell, Inc., and she was honored for her contributions to industrial safety nursing. Helen was a devoted parishioner of St. George Catholic Church in Bridgeport, where she was a Eucharistic minister and served on the parish council and a multitude of committees. She was quick to lend a helping hand and an attentive ear to all who needed her time or expertise. She was also a member of the Bridgeport Chapter of the Knights of Lithuania, Council 141.
Helen leaves behind nephew, Joseph Simanis (Karen Dionne), niece Ann Simanis (Mark Weiss), grandniece Alexandra Helen, Goddaughter Kristi McCarthy and many dear friends.
Calling hours will take place on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St. Bridgeport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. George Catholic Church, Bridgeport, followed by interment in St. Michel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Catholic Church, Bridgeport in memory of Helen. For online condolences, memorial tributes and directions visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 26, 2019