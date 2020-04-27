|
Helen Sobocienski
Helen Sobocienski peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in the comfort of her beloved home at the age of 92. Helen was born on March 6,1928 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Joseph and Aniela (Pryzblyska) Perkowski. She was a graduate of Bassick High School and lived her entire life in Bridgeport.
Helen was a Master Seamstress and proud member of The International Ladies Garment Workers Union. She was employed for many years at The Princess Pat Corporation.
Helen was a devout Catholic whose faith was very important to her. Her day would always begin with her praying the Rosary. She was also an avid baseball fan going back to the Brooklyn Dodgers and now rooted for the Mets. Helen also enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles, and years of weekly bingo at the Monroe Senior Citizens Center. But the most important thing in her life was her family. She dearly loved everyone and was beloved in return. She was a joy to all.
In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by Fred, her husband of 51 years, a sister Jenny who was lost as a child, a sister Sophie (Sandy) Perkowski, a "special" brother Joseph Perkowski, and a beloved brother-in-law Eugene Haba Sr.
Helen is survived by her devoted son and daughter-in-law Alfred and Sandra Sobocienski of Stratford, her loving sister Josephine Haba of Trumbull, and several nieces and nephews -- Michele (Brian) Roziak of South Carolina, Eugene Haba Jr. of Bridgeport, Gail Haba (her Godchild) of Trumbull, Mark (Carla) Haba of Milford, and Craig (Leanne) Haba of Massachusetts. Also grandnieces and nephews Victoria, Samantha, Olivia, and Alex Haba.
In light of the current medical environment, interment will be private. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at a later date. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences and memorial tributes, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 29, 2020